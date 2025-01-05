President-Elect John Dramani Mahama announces interim National Security Coordinating team

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama has announced a six-member interim National Security Coordinating team.

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Special Aide to the President Elect and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the team, led by Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, a Former Minister of Interior would oversee and coordinate National Security issues pending substantive appointments.

The statement added that the team’s mandate would begin on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Other members of the team are Lt. Gen. Peter Augustine Blay, a former Chief of Defence Staff; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former National Security Minister; Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey Esq, a former National Security Coordinator; Brig. General Fuseini (Rtd); and Commissioner of Police (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye.

