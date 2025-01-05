Akufo-Addo saddened by Kantamanto market fire    

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his deep sadness over the devastating fire at Kantamanto Market on January 2, 2025.

He noted that the fire had left many traders and their livelihoods in ruins.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and I extend heartfelt sympathies to the hardworking traders who have lost their goods and investments,” he said during his delivery of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday.

“The government stands with you and will work with relevant agencies to ascertain the causes of the fire and provide the needed support.

“As a nation, let us unite in compassion and solidarity to help those who have suffered losses. Together, we can extend a helping hand to our fellow Ghanaians in need during this challenging time,” the President said.

The fire, which occurred on Wednesday, ravaged a section of Kantamanto Market, resulting in losses worth millions of cedis and tragically claiming one life.

Source: GNA