Policeman dies at his wedding

Police Chief Inspector Godwin Beniba who had planned his wedding over the years, anticipating a blissful marriage, did not live to see its conclusion.

He collapsed and died just when the ceremony was about to take place in Akyem Anamase near Oda in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 27, 2024.

The Late Chief Inspector Beniba, the Station Officer of the Anamase Police Station in the Eastern Region, was said to have collapsed shortly after arriving at the Anamase Hotel, the venue for the event.

Eye witnesses said the deceased and groom in the company of his best men, had been waiting for the arrival of his bride, then in one of the rooms at the event centre.

The groom complained of dizziness when he entered the venue and later collapsed. Some of his guests rushed him to the Anamase Clinic but he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel on duty.

Source: GNA