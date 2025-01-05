Our Constitution has served us well – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the considerable progress Ghana had made in democratic governance under the 1992 Constitution.

He recognized the constitution’s flaws but highlighted its key role in providing the longest period of stable, uninterrupted democratic governance in Ghana’s history.

The President made these statements during his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Friday.

“Mr. Speaker, there is no perfect Constitution anywhere in the world and with all its shortcomings, I would say that this Constitution has served us well.

“It has provided the platform for the longest period of uninterrupted, stable, constitutional, democratic governance in our history,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo confirmed that there have been calls for a review of the Constitution, and that proposals have already been submitted to his office.

He stated that he would forward the document from the Constitution Review Consultative Committee, along with the concerns and suggestions raised, to the President-elect for his consideration as he prepares to take office on January 7, 2025.

The President also urged all stakeholders involved in the review process to approach it with caution, emphasizing that no constitution can fully meet the expectations of those who do not support the democratic process.

President Akufo-Addo delivered his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, marking his last report on the state of the nation before leaving office.

The address also precedes the dissolution of the 8th Parliament on Monday, January 6, 2025, in preparation for the inauguration of the 9th Parliament.

Source: GNA