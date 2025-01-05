I hope Mahama completes Agenda 111 initiative – Akufo-Addo  

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, say he hopes that the incoming Mahama led administration will complete 98 district hospitals which his government started under the Agenda 111 Projects.

Delivering the 2024 State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament in Accra on Friday, the President said as of December 5th, three, out of the 111 district hospitals were completed and commissioned.

“I had hoped that construction would be completed on all of them, but that was not to be, progress of works on the other ninety-eight (98) active sites range from five percent for sites whose work commenced recently to ninety-five 95 percent at other sites,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said Agenda 111 is the most important intervention that his government had embarked on to place a hospital in every district and to put the Nation’s health infrastructure on a sound footing.

He said out of the 101 district hospitals and two Psychiatric hospitals on the project list, there are ninety-nine (99) districts and two (2) psychiatric hospitals where contractors were deployed, and work was in progress.

Agenda 111 is the president’s initiative which aims to construct 101 district hospitals, seven regional hospitals, two specialized psychiatric hospitals and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to standardized health infrastructure development in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said his government also launched the National Ambulance Service’s revitalization programme, increasing the number of ambulances from 55 barely functioning ambulances to over 300, ensuring timely emergency response and saving countless lives.

Source: GNA