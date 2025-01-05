Akufo-Addo endorses GITFic’s AfCFTA curriculum  

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed the Ghana International Finance and Trade Conference (GITFiC) AfCFTA curriculum for a wider use in the country and beyond.

“In a letter dated 30th October, 2024 with reference number OPS 156/24/1186A and signed by Kow Abaka Essuman ESQ, acting Secretary to the President and Legal Counsel to the President, said “The office of the President acknowledges receipt of your correspondence no. GITFiC/LT/2024-1024 dated 24th October, 2024 on the above subject matter.

“The contents of the letter have been duly noted and forwarded to the Minister for Education and Minister for Trade and Industry for consideration”.

The endorsement and transmission letter was copied to the Vice President, Chief of Staff and the two aforementioned Ministers.

“It is our hope that the ongoing transition procedure will capture same and table it down for the necessary consideration”.

In a similar development, the Secretary General of All African Universities in a third meeting with The GITFiC on 19th December, 2024 (virtual) concluded the modalities of advancing AfCFTA Curriculum for implementation to the over 300 universities under their umbrella with scheduled action in January, 2025.

“This is in consonant with GITFiCs acceptance to participate in two major events on their 2025 calendar, Yaoundé and Rabat.

“Earlier, we have held extensive stakeholder engagements with Vice chancellors of selected universities in Ghana on the same subject in December 2024.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said: “This milestone by The GITFiC is calculated at cementing our impact and policy influence on the AfCFTA, which begun in 2019 at our third annual meetings in Addis Ababa after Head of States signed into action in Kigali.

“We have been resilient in our belief that, the entire AfCFTA implementation procedure should have involved Africa’s academia from the onset however not too late.

“Also, we have concluded consultation with GTEC, the regulatory body that oversee curriculum matters in Ghana and happy to report that, we have the green light to proceed”.

GITFiC’s 2025 programmes and activities include the official launch of the AfCFTA Curriculum and the hosting of the first Continental AfCFTA Tertiary Students Congress in Accra.

This aligns with the AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club with 2025 election of new club executives to steer the affairs of clubs in their various universities.

Source: GNA