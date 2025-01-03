I was alone during my captaincy and disrespected — Gyan cries

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he was disrespected and alone during his reign as the Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, took to his Instagram to express discontent with recent happenings in his life.

According to the retired footballer, there was a scheme during his captaincy reign to create disaffection towards him, which caused many players to turn against him.

“A young player would come to the national team only wanting to see me, but their attitude towards me would change in a few days due to what people have told them.

“So during my tenure as captain with the team, I was alone and only delivered on the field because players had been brainwashed,” Asamoah Gyan said during his Instagram Live session.

The former Sunderland and Udinese striker also disclosed that his supposed rift with Dede Ayew was due to the gossip around the team and that he had no rivalry with anyone.

“Andre Ayew, whenever he sees me, has that genuine love inside, but because he was brainwashed and people wanted to gain from him and told him a lot of things about me.

“That brought about the so-called rivalry, but I am not a rival to anybody. So this is the time we have to come together and make Ghana benefit,” Asamoah Gyan said.

Source: GNA