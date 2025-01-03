Senior High Schools to reopen today – GES

The Ghana Education Service says Senior High School students will report to school today Friday, January 3, 2025.

The Service also announced that the primary and Junior High Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

This was in a statement signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Service to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement said leadership of the Service was engaging with the Ministry of Education to resolve the concerns of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

Source: GNA