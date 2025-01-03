Fast track processes on proposed salary review of members- JUSAG tells government

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has appealed to the government to fast-track processes on its proposed salary review for members.

In its new year message, JUSAG said the association was keenly monitoring the progress made in relation to the proposed salary review.

“We have also mapped out a number of industrial action tools that could be activated should the government unduly delay the approval and implementation.”

JUSAG said “our commitment to the speedy approval of the new salary structure is resolute. Your patience, prayer and unwavering support for JUSAG to navigate these hurdles in order to bring home a condition of service that is lasting and fulfilling.”

The association commended staff for the professional manner in which they conducted themselves before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

“Your continued adherence to the Judicial Service code of ethics on political neutrality, integrity and commitment contributed in no small way to the independence and competence of the judiciary and the Judicial Service.

JUSAG noted that post-election disputes were not far from over as election related cases were still pending at the various courts.

“We wish to urge continuous adherence to our professional ethics, even as we push for better conditions of service for staff,” the association said.

Source: GNA