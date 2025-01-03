Government must take bold step to restore peace in Bawku – Overlord of Kusaug

Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the overlord of the Kusaug Traditional area in the Upper East Region, has urged the government to take bold steps backed by law to restore lasting peace to Bawku.

He said the government needed to punish erpetrators of the violence in the area to ensure peace and to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property for socioeconomic development.

He made the remarks when he addressed celebrants at this year’s Samanpiid festival in Bawku.

The celebration also marked the 40th anniversary of Naba Azoka II as the Overlord of Kusaug Traditional Area in Bawku held on the theme: “40 years of selfless leadership, consolidating the peace, unity, and development of Kusaug”.

The Samanpiid festival, which marked its 37th year of celebration, is celebrated by the people of Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional area to thank God for a bumper harvest during the farming season.

Naba zoka II said Bawku, which was once a vibrant economic hub in the north, had in the past years deteriorated due to the “needless conflict,” leading to the loss of several lives and properties.

Despite the challenges, he said it was important to celebrate the moment with traditional dance and music and socialise with each other.

He called on the sons and daughters of Kusaug at home and in the diaspora to invest at home and to create jobs for the youth to stop migration outside Kusaug for greener pastures.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the quest for peace in Bawku was a shared responsibility that required all stakeholders to play significant roles in ensuring lasting peace.

He indicated that the role of traditional leaders and mediators of disputes was pivotal in building and promoting inclusive societies where the weak, downtrodden, and privileged could all coexist.

“Our young people must harness their energies into positive endeavours because continuous combat and counter-combat are not the way to go.

“Let us, therefore, not allow criminals and conflict profiteers among our ranks to continuously destabilise the peace of the area,” he added.

The festival brought together people from all walks of life and chiefs across the country to showcase their rich culture and thank God for a fruitful year of farming.

Source: GNA