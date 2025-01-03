Ghana embarks on seamless transition to 9th Parliament 

Ghana is poised to make history as it transitions from the Eighth to the Ninth Parliament, marking a significant milestone in the country’s democratic journey.

This transition is based on Article 112(4) and 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the Eighth Parliament will stand dissolved, and the Ninth Parliament will be inaugurated on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament on Thursday, ahead of inauguration of the Ninth Parliament and the swearing-in of the President-elect, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, Chairperson for the Dissolution and Inauguration Planning Committee, said the country had demonstrated its commitment to democratic principles, having successfully navigated seven Parliamentary transitions since the Fourth Republic.

She said, the forthcoming transition presented an opportunity for reflection, renewal, and reaffirmation of Ghana’s democratic values.

Madam Twum Ampofo told the Press that the election of the new Speaker of Parliament was scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2025

“This election will set the tone for legislative leadership in the coming days,” she said.

She also outlined the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament-elect (MPs) and dissolution of the Eighth Parliament was scheduled from Monday, January 6 at 2300 hours to midnight.

“…The presidential inauguration is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, this event will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s governance and celebrate the country’s enduring democratic values,” the Committee Chairperson told the Press.

Mr Camillo Pwamang, Deputy Coordinator, Dissolution and Inauguration Committee, in his address noted that as Ghana navigated the transition, transparency and accountability were crucial.

“The media plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the institution of parliament and the people, promoting understanding, unity, and accountability,” he said.

He called for a collective effort and commitment from the Media to help Ghana build on past achievements and address pressing issues such as economic growth, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Source: GNA