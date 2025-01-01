Tourism Ministry announces temporary closure of Independence Square

The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has announced the temporary closure of the Independence Square and its environs.

The closure is in preparation towards the swearing in ceremony of the President elect Mr John Dramani Mahama, of the Fourth Republic.

It is to take effect from the midnight of December 31, 2024 to January 8, 2025.

In a release, signed by Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, it said the facility would be cordoned off by the National Security.

It urged the public and tourists to take note and comply with the directive.

Source: GNA