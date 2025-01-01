EC declares NDC’s Elikplim Akurugu MP-Elect for Dome-Kwabenya  

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Madam Akurugu won with 50,967 votes, narrowly defeating her closest rival, Michael Aaron Yaw Oquaye Jnr. of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 50,669 votes.

Other candidates in the race included Dora Nyako, who garnered 220 votes, and Remy Parkour Edmerson, who secured 302 votes.

The results were announced by Mr. James Cofie, the Returning Officer for Dome-Kwabenya, during a brief ceremony at the EC’s Head Office in Accra on Tuesday.

During the announcement, the EC also revealed that it had cancelled its earlier decision to conduct a re-run of the elections at the Abokobi Women Training Centre 2 Polling Station due to the absence of the Results Sheet for that station.

At the end of the re-collation of results for Dome-Kwabenya on December 28, 2024, the difference between the first two aspirants stood at 165, making it difficult for the Commission to announce a winner because the total number of registered voters in the outstanding constituency stood at 669.

At the meeting to declare the results on Tuesday, Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, said the earlier decision to conduct a re-run at the effected polling station was to ensure “fairness” in the outcome of the elections.

She said due to the disturbances that occurred at the polling station on Election Day, both the EC and the political parties could not produce the Statement of Results Form for the Abokobi Women Training Centre 2 Polling Station.

Mrs. Mensa said although the Presiding Officer had recorded the parliamentary results on a presidential pink sheet labelled “training,” the Commission did not accept the results because that form was not appropriate for the collation of parliamentary results.

She said upon further deliberations to find a solution to the problem, the Commission recalled the Presiding Officer for further answers and engaged the collation agents at the collation centre.

Mrs Mensa said the Commission confirmed the results recorded by the Presiding Officer by matching them with the tally sheets of the agents of both the NPP and NDC.

“…the Commission is pleased to note that it has brought proceedings and collations at the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to a close. It has gone full circle, and we are convinced without any doubt that the outcome reflects the will of the people as expressed at the polls,” she said.

Speaking to journalists after the declaration, a visibly elated Madam Akurugu described the moment as a confirmation of her victory.

“This is not declaration. It is a confirmation of my victory,” she said.

She thanked the people of Dome-Kwabenya for the support and pledged to respond to their needs as she promised during the campaign period.

Source: GNA