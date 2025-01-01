Ghana Mineworkers’ Union commends government as Heath Goldfields takes over Bogoso/Prestea Mines

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of the Trade Union Congress, Ghana, has commended the government’s decision to issue the mining leases of the Bogoso/Prestea Mines to Heath Goldfields.

Health Goldfields took over the Bogoso Prestea Mines from Future Global Resources (FGR), owners of Blue Gold International, in November 2024.

The Union expressed excitement about the decision of the government and pledged its firm support and commitment to work with Heath Goldfields to turn around the Bogoso/Prestea Mines.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary, GMWU, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union is now convinced that the Bogoso/Prestea Mines are in a good position to receive the needed capitalisation that will revamp the mines and reposition them on the path of growth and sustainability,” he said.

The Union said it was deeply convinced that the government had diligently acquitted itself in accordance with the laws of Ghana to terminate the mining leases held by FGR/Blue Gold to Heath Goldfields.

“The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union rejects all claims orchestrated by FGR/Blue Gold seeking to impugn and undermine every effort of the government and other relevant stakeholders targeted at revamping the Bogoso/Prestea Mines,” the statement said.

The FGR acquired the Bogoso Prestea Mines from Golden Star Resources in October 2020, but due to financial constraints, the mine ceased operations in December 2023.

As of December 2023, the operations of the FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine came to a halt when the Volta River Authority and GRIDCO cut power to the mine’s operations due to the former’s indebtedness.

Since December 2023, the incomes and livelihoods of over 1,000 direct and indirect workers have ceased, thus imposing untold hardship on the Unions’ members and their families.

It said statutory payments, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and the provident fund of the workers, have been in arrears since 2021.

Aside from its indebtedness to workers, FGR is also heavily indebted to regulatory and government agencies, local suppliers, and vendors in excess of $60 million.

The Union had persistently submitted complaints and petitions to the Minerals Commission about the inability of FGR to inject capital into the business.

Based on the Minerals Commission’s periodic inspection visits, it became glaring that FGR did not have the financial capacity to run the mine.

Source: GNA