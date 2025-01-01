Ghanaian farmers embrace digital agriculture, but access barriers persist – Study

A study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has underscored the growing adoption of digital technologies among Ghanaian farmers.

The study however revealed significant disparities in access, particularly for women farmers who often rely on basic phones with limited internet connectivity.

These findings were presented at a workshop in Accra on the topic: “Enhancing farmers’ uptake of digital technologies in Ghana: overcoming barriers and leveraging enablers.”

The workshop was aimed at fostering collaboration between policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders to address the challenges and accelerate the digital transformation of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The project informing the policy on the use of digital technologies by farmers was conducted through a national survey in nine regions in Ghana.

A total of thousand farmers, comprising small (865) medium (171) and large scale (4) famers were interviewed using a structured questionnaire

Key recommendations that emerged from the project included expanding offline and low-bandwidth services for farmers using digital devices such as mobile phones.

The research noted that recognising the limitations of basic phones, the need for services that function with minimal internet connectivity must be considered and prioritised by policy makers.

The researchers proposed the inclusion of offline data storage, voice-based interfaces, and mobile applications designed for low-bandwidth environments.

The researchers also urged policy makers to reduce the cost of technology, stressing that the high cost of smartphones and mobile data significantly hindered digital adoption among farmers.

They called for policy interventions aimed at reducing device costs and increasing data affordability to ensure equitable access to digital services by farmers.

Dr. Rose Omari, Principal Research Scientist at CSIR, said farmers were eager to embrace digital technologies but stressed the need for the right tools and support.

The researcher said by working together with policymakers and stakeholders, the CISR and the policy makers could create an enabling environment for digital agriculture to flourish and improve the livelihoods of all farmers in Ghana.

She highlighted the workshop’s aim to develop actionable plans to address those challenges and create an enabling environment for digital agriculture to flourish and improve the livelihoods of Ghanaian farmers.

Dr Omari urged policy makers to invest in digital literacy and training for farmers to equip them with essential skills to effectively utilise digital tools.

“This includes training on navigating agricultural applications, accessing relevant information, and understanding data security,” she said.

