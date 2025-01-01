Court grants accused person GH¢500,000 bail as police awaits report on gender

The police say they are waiting for the report on the gender of an accused person in a fraud case.

Meanwhile Christabel Suphar Sarkodie Tuffour, the accused, has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The GNA had gathered that the police still need the report of the accused to prosecute her other cases.

This is because the accused in some cases had posed as a man and some cases posed as a woman.

Due to the uncertainty of the accused’s gender, the court made an order to the police to send her to hospital for her gender to be ascertained. She had declined a physical examination to be conducted by the police.

Christabel was charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty.

Christabel is alleged to have collected a total of £42,889, €8,500, $5,000 and GH¢230,000 from 15 individuals, promising to assist them in obtaining visas to Germany and Canada.

Police say Christabel, a radiologist, claimed she handed over the money to one Ebenezer but he denied receiving any funds.

The prosecution led by Chief inspector Ramatu Asumah earlier on revealed that the complainants were young individuals seeking to travel abroad for better opportunities.

Christabel, while studying in Europe, falsely claimed to have worked with the German Immigration Service in Frankfurt.

She and her accomplice, Ebenezer, who had no experience in travel and tourism, deceived the complainants into believing that they could help them secure visas.

The prosecution said Ebenezer introduced the complainant to Christabel, further solidifying the illusion of legitimacy.

The court heard that Christabel provided her bank account details to some of the victims, while others paid her in person during meetings in Osu and Lancaster Hotel.

The accused arranged a fake marriage to Kwasi Gyimah at La Nkwantang District Court, claiming it would help secure a spousal visa upon her return to Germany.

Through these tactics, Christabel successfully obtained large sums of money from 15 complainants.

After her arrest, she admitted in her caution statement to handing over the funds to Ebenezer although he denied receiving them.

Source: GNA