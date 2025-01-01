Advocacy group urges President-elect to take decisive action on illegal mining activities 

The Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group (GEAG) has urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to take decisive actions on all illegal mining (galamsey) activities without fear or favour.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mrs Elizabeth Allua Vaah, the Executive Director of GEAG, said the President-elect’s massive victory meant that Ghanaians resonated with his message, hence the clear mandate given him to “reset” Ghana, including bringing an end to galamsey activities in the country.

In the lead up to the just ended 2024 general election, President-elect Mahama promised to clamp down on illegal mining activities through streamlining such activities into a sustainable mining without irreparable damage to arable lands, forests and water bodies.

He also talked about ensuring that small-scale mining was done in a way that did not pollute the environment.

Mrs Vaah said: “I have some confidence that he will lead on these promises. Let’s see what happens when he takes office formally, and what we do not want is to see a game of musical chairs where New Patriotic Party members leave galamsey sites for National Democratic Congress members to also take over.”

She continued: “Ghanaians have spoken clearly, and any politician worth his salt will have to make sure they do not take them for granted, and this applies to galamsey.

“Continuing with business as usual is never an option because we face an existential threat that all our rivers and soon all our arable lands and forest will be destroyed.”

Mrs Vaah raised an alarm that there was an explosion of kidney and other diseases associated with heavy metals emanating from galamsey activities.

“Ghanaians will be watching keenly what the NDC government will do about galamsey. So yes, I expect a change from the status quo,” she added.

She said it was refreshing that the incoming government had planned implementing social interventions such as skills training, agricultural equipment banks, and women in business support, among others, saying that should serve as viable alternatives for miners.

Mrs Vaah also welcomed the move by the incoming government to bring in experts to teach miners proper mining methods and set aside specific areas for trained small-scale miners.

She stated that: “We expect all these to be implemented as soon as possible but, in the meantime, we expect the Mahama-led administration to enforce the laws in our books, as nobody has the right to poison others in their quest for daily bread.

“An illegal act will continue to be illegal, and our government should let enforcement of the law work.”

Source: GNA