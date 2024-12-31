WAEC releases 2024 provisional WASSCE results  

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for candidates in Ghana.

The Council cancelled the subject results of 4,108 candidates and the entire results of 483 candidates for bringing foreign materials into the examination halls.

Also, it withheld the subject results of 781 and the entire results of 209 candidates for various suspected offences.

This was contained in the press release from the Council signed by Mr John K. Kapi, its Head of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The release said some subject results of candidates from 319 schools had been withheld for alleged collusion and were still under investigation.

It added that the withheld results of the candidates may be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of investigations.

The results showed fluctuating trends in performance of candidates in English Language, Social Studies and Integrated Science, whereas the performance in Mathematics showed an upward trend over the four-year period between 2020 and 2024.

The statement said the Council would make available login details to heads of school to enable them to access the results of their candidates.

It added that the results had been posted online, and candidates could access their results at the Council’s website www.waecgh.org.

The statement cautioned all its stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promised to upgrade results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. The WAEC QR code can be downloaded and used to verify results,” it added.

Meanwhile, a total number of 460,611 candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1003 schools entered for the examination.

The figure is 2.66 per cent higher than the 2023 entry figure of 448,674, with a total number of 4,609 absent from the examination.

Source: GNA