Court grants bail to six persons facing charges for electoral violence

Seven persons who allegedly used force and violence to refrain electorates from voting in Ghana’s December Polls at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, have been granted bail.

The accused persons, Alhassan Abukari, Alhaji Bashiru Mohammed, Yakubu Sumaila, Alhaji Alhassan Nasiru Nasam, Majeed Issah, Kamara Fode Issaiaga, were granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

The court further ordered them to report to the Police Investigators at the Criminal Investigation Department in Accra and Regional Command in Tamale.

Latif Abdulai aka Copshie, an accomplice, is said to be at large.

The six who were present in court have been charged with participating in the activities of Vigilante Group, conspiracy, undue influence, conspiracy to cause harm.

Latif Abdulai aka Copshie, who is at large, has been additionally charged with causing harm to Andul Aziz Moahmmed and Isaaha Sayibu, by shooting them with a pistol.

Earlier on the court presided over by Justice Mary E. Nyanzuh is expected to take the pleas of the accused persons and remanded them to appear on January 8, 2025.

On December 31, 2024, the accused persons appeared before another High Court after filing a motion on notice for bail pending trial.

Lawyers for the accused persons also petitioned the Chief Justice after filing a motion on notice for bail, pending trial.

Defence counsel Mr John Dzaha held that since they were incarcerated, accused persons health continued to deteriorate, adding that the accused persons had fixed places of abode and they plied various trades.

Prosecution’s case was that on December 7, 2024 during the general elections at Nyankpala in the Northen Region, a group of armed men believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party, appeared in the vicinity and shot indiscriminately into the public.

The court heard that the Tamale police rushed to the scene and found Sayibu Haruna, a victim, lying in a pool of blood.

The two other victims namely, Abdul Aziz Mohammed and Issahaku Sayibu, sustained various injuries from the gunshots.

The prosecution said the three victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where Sayibu Haruna was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to prosecution, the Tamale police in the course of investigations on the same day, December 7, 2024, arrested Alhassan Abukari, the first accused person, also a driver to the Tolon District Chief Executive, Fuseini Salifu.

Five of the accused persons, excluding Latif Abdulai were arrested while on board an unregistered Range Rover vehicle at the scene in connection with the offences.

A search conducted in the vehicle of Alhassan Abukari, revealed a Taurus pistol with two magazines loaded with one misfired 9 mm ammunition and eight live 9 mm ammunition.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that on December 7, 2024, the accused persons conspired and armed themselves with G3 rifle, AK47 assault rifle and pistols and fired indiscriminately at Nyankpala in their bid to scare away electorates from casting their votes.

Also, prosecution said the accused persons shot into the National Democratic Congress Pavilion/Stand, resulting in the injuries and death.

Prosecution told the court that due to increased insecurity in the area, the Ghana Police Service arrested the accused persons to save them from being lynched or attacked by persons in the community.

According to prosecution “investigations are still ongoing.”

Source: GNA