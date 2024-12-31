Ghana Airports Company says it will pursue all debts owed it, including by McDan Aviation

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it will continue to pursue all debtors as it has always done throughout the years to retrieve monies owed to the Company.

The Company said as it conducted regular debt collection exercises every month to recover debts owed it and to round up debt collection for the year.

A statement issued by the Company said the exercise involved a number of Companies operating at Kotoka International Airport that had failed to honour their obligations.

It said in the specific case of McDan Company Limited, several letters were written to him and meetings were held to ensure the settlement of his outstanding debts.

These are Rent and other fees for Terminal 1- $640,232.48, Block Factory off Spintex road (5.66acres)- $1,160,827.23 and Airport Logistics Building, off Spintex road (10.63 acres)- $2,168,266.75.

The rest are Courier Enclave (space rental 0.59 acres)- $8140, Cargo Village (Offices)- $18,156.20, making a total of $3,995,622.66.

The statement said additionally, McDan was required to pay GACL 15 per cent share of the gross revenue as monthly revenue returns covering the period September 1, 2022, to November 30, 2024, which was also outstanding.

It said for the record, McDan Company Limited paid GH¢2,000,000 on Friday, December 24, 2024, out of the outstanding $3,995,622.66 and GH¢13,523.37 owed GACL.

The statement said it was worth to note that while McDan intimated that some of the lands acquired from the Company as far back as 2015 were under litigation and therefore was requesting GACL to hold on with the collection of payments, it said McDan Company Limited had developed the same lands with commercial buildings situated on it and benefited from rental proceeds on the built properties without paying ground rent to GACL.

“Prior suggested payment plans from McDan Company Limited which was presented as far back as 2020 was defaulted, therefore it is our position to demand full payment of monies owed,” it added.

It said four other companies operating at the Kotoka International Airport were closed for non-payment of their debt to GACL.

Meanwhile, McDan had denied owing $3 million to GACL in a statement issued in Accra.

It has expressed disappointment over GACL’s decision to deny access and shut down the terminal, especially as discussions regarding its financial obligations were ongoing.

This marks the second shutdown of the terminal since 2022, with GACL citing outstanding debt issues as the reason for the closure on Monday, December 30.

Source: GNA