SWIDA-Ghana engages groups to enhance advocacy campaign for accountable governance

A day’s forum has been held to build the capacity of selected socially excluded groups in the Northern Region to enable them to effectively engage stakeholders and demand accountable governance.

The forum created a platform for shared learning, collaboration and joint action as well as empowered the groups to legitimately demand their right for inclusion in leadership positions and governance.

It was dubbed: “Strengthening Collective Voices of Excluded Social Groups through Coalition Building.”

It was organised by the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana), an NGO, with funding support from the STAR Ghana Foundation and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

It was attended by leaders and representatives of various excluded groups and communities including persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Fulbe and Zongo communities, women and youth-focused organisations among others.

As part of efforts to enhance accountable and inclusive governance through the active participation of the various excluded groups, four coalitions were formed during the event namely the youth female, male youth, women in CSOs and PwDs coalitions.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-Ghana, speaking during the forum in Tamale, said it was to ensure that government included the youth in key decision-making processes, tackle issues of unemployment and inclusive education and accessible infrastructure for PwDs.

She said whilst the country was being commended for the successful elections, it was only appropriate that stakeholders developed the necessary mechanisms to facilitate inclusive and transparent governance that reflected the wellbeing of all citizens, hence the forum.

She emphasised: “We know that statistically, there are people in Ghana and globally, who are usually excluded from participating in meaningful governance, and it is more so because of their location, gender and economic situation, hence the need to work towards facilitating their inclusion.”

Mr. Alhassan Musah Timtooni, Speaker, Northern Regional Youth Parliament, called for active involvement of the youth in the governance processes, saying it would help build their capacity and prepare them to be effective leaders.

Madam Shahadatu Nimatu Abubakar, Northern Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) lauded the forum and said it marked the beginning of the empowerment of PwDs and to further strengthen the country’s resolve for inclusivity in development.

Source: GNA