Restaurant owner allegedly killed by unknown assailants

Residents of Kportorgboe, a suburb of Anloga in the Volta Region, were on Saturday thrown into a state of mourning when a restaurant owner was murdered in cold blood allegedly by unknown assailants.

The victim, Korkow Dorcas Tettey, believed to be in her 60s, was the owner of a popular restaurant called “The Base” located in the Kportorgboe township, also known for its delicious traditional dishes and a place for relaxation.

Mr Edwin Vedzi, the Assembly Member of the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 0130 hours.

“Information I have gathered indicate that the woman was found dead in her room, while some of her properties were also missing,” he said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the woman may have been strangled to death during the robbery attack “since no physical marks was identified on the body,” he said.

“The police have confirmed that they would investigate, suspecting a possible robbery-homicide.”

The news of Madam Dorcas’ death has sent shockwaves through the community with many residents expressing their outrage and sadness.

“She was a wonderful person, always willing to help others, and her death is a great loss to our community,” Mr Vedzi said.

The incident, he noted, was the first of a kind in the community, which had put fear in the residents, and appealed to the police to commence investigations as early as possible.

The case was reported to the Anloga Police, who conveyed the deceased to Keta Municipal Hospital morgue for examination and autopsy.

He urged the public to keep calm and provide all the necessary information to the police to aid in apprehending the culprits.

Source: GNA