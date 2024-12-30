Mahama and Ruto pledge to strengthen ties in intra-Africa trade

President-elect of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto in Kilgoris, Narok County, Kenya on the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

This was part of a broader discussion on regional integration efforts when the President-elect visited President Ruto at the weekend.

Mr Mahama, in a message on X, said: “It was a great opportunity to discuss our regional integration efforts, continental security and how we can work collectively to upscale the benefits of the AfCFTA.”

“As a former Chair of the AU high-level committee on Trade, I remain committed to expanding trade among our countries under the aegis of the AfCFTA. We shall strengthen relations between Kenya and Ghana.”

He said he visited President Ruth, “his brother and friend,” to thank him for his support over the years and invite him to his inauguration on January 7 in Accra.

Mr Ruto, on his part, said Kenya would enhance her relations with Ghana to include more sectors in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, oil and gas.

That, he said, would broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and ensure their shared prosperity.

President Ruto commended Mr Mahama for declaring his support for Kenya’s Raila Odinga‘s African Union Commission Chairperson Candidature.

He also agreed to attend the swearing-in of the President-elect in Accra on January 7.

The two were joined in the discussion by Mr Raila Odinga in Kilgoris.

Source: GNA