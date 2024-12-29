No shipper using a port in Ghana should pay for cost associated with delays – GSA

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has announced that no shipper using a port in Ghana should pay for cost associated with delays not occasioned by the shipper.

A statement issued by the authority copied to the Ghana News Agency said it had noticed that shippers have experienced significant delays in the delivery and evacuation of containers from the port of Tema, due to either the breakdown of the scanners at terminals or system glitches, with attendant grave impact on the entire cargo clearance process.

The statement encouraged all cargo interest holders, consignees, and service providers to report to the Ghana Shippers’ Authority promptly where any such cost is imposed or paid, for the necessary investigation and a refund, where it is established that the delay was due to systemic failure.

Source: GNA