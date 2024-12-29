FDA urges public to choose safe food from licensed establishments

Madam Anita Owusu-Kuffour, the Eastern Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has reminded the public to buy and consume wholesome products from guaranteed shops, and food service establishment.

“The FDA prioritises public health as it always does regulatory activities to screen non-conforming products which are hazardous to public health,” she said while addressing attendees at the 2024 year-end gathering organised by the regional FDA in Koforidua.

She mentioned some key regulatory activities undertaken by the FDA such as the issuance of food hygiene permits and the implementation of both pre-market and post-market surveillance on regulated products.

Madam Owusu-Kuffour said these ensured that products were rigorously tested and appropriately labeled in accordance with FDA guidelines.

She also expressed her gratitude to various stakeholders, including the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Health Service, and the media, for their significant contributions to the effective dissemination of information to the public.

“Their collaborative efforts have been vital in promoting awareness and ensuring compliance with health and safety standards,” she added.

The FDA is responsible for keeping people safe by making sure that medicines, medical devices, and all food products are safe and effective.

Source: GNA