Final of 2024 Beach Soccer league rescheduled due to financial challenges

The 2024 Beach Soccer final, which is expected to be held between Loyoca Beach Soccer Club and Havedzi Mighty Warriors has been rescheduled due to inadequate funds.

The disappointing news has left supporters and players of both teams in shock as some sports enthusiasts in Keta and Accra had described the situation as disappointing and could kill the ecstasy and euphoria behind the sports.

Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Chairperson, Ghana Beach Soccer Committee, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the highly anticipated match was expected to take place at the Ada Beach Soccer Arena but due to financial constraints the organizers were unable to provide the necessary resources to host the event.

“The final game of the 2024 beach Soccer League was initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 29, but the decision was beyond the organisers as we wait for the approval from the GFA and the sports ministry,” he said.

He urged all other beach soccer fans, coaches, and other supporters to remain calm as they wait for the best decision from the GFA on the matter.

Mr Samuel Dovlo Dinno, a sports journalist at Keta told the GNA that the cancellation of the finals would have greater effect on the technical and the playing body of the two teams “since the teams have been preparing for the finals for a long time now.”

“I was so disappointed about the cancellation of the finals and this is a significant blow to both teams and their followers who have been preparing for the much-anticipated finals and are eager to compete for the championship title.”

He appealed to the leadership of Ghana football and the Ministry of Sports to as a matter of urgency prioritise beach soccer and attach all the necessary seriousness to the sports to unearth more talent in future.

Loyoca Beach Soccer Club and Havedzi Mighty Warriors have worked hard to reach the finals with Loyoca winning zone one while Havedzi Mighty Warriors also emerged as the champions of the zone two league.

Fans, and players were left wondering about when the finals would be held as the cancellation of the finals was a setback for beach soccer in Ghana whilst other also were of the hope that the sport will bounce back stronger in the future.

Meanwhile, both teams have expressed disappointment about the league final, which was put on hold until further notice and called on the authorities for immediate action.

However, Ghana Football Association (GFA) had previously shown support for beach soccer, launching the Beach Soccer Premier League in 2022 but financial difficulties could hinder the growth of the sport.

Source: GNA