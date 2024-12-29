Nigeria kicks Ghana out of 2025 CHAN

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will not be present at next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) after being thumped 3-1 by the Super Eagles B team.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in Accra, the Black Galaxies couldn’t edge their Nigerian counterparts in the second leg encounter at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

It was sweet revenge for the Nigerian side, who missed on the last edition of the CHAN after being defeated by the Black Galaxies.

For the Black Galaxies it would be the fourth time they would be missing out at the continental showpiece for home-based players.

It was a massive blow for coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani’s side, who had high hopes of qualification heading into the second leg encounter despite the goalless draw in the first leg.

Ghana started the second leg on a bright note, putting the Nigerians on the back foot.

But three goals midway through the first half sunk the hopes of a comeback by the Black Galaxies.

Sadiq Ismail, Junior Nduka, and Isaac Saviour scored for the Super Eagles B team as they recorded an emphatic win in the West African heavyweights derby.

Stephen Amankuna’s late second-half strike could only serve as a consolation.

Nigeria have now qualified for the 2025 CHAN tournament to be hosted by three countries, namely Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.

Source: GNA