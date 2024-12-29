Police in Wenchi shoot suspected armed robber to death

Police in Wenchi in the Bono Region, has gunned down a suspected armed robber in the early hours of Saturday December 28, on the Wenchi-Awisa stretch.

A reliable police source who confirmed this told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the incident happened around 0340 hours and the body had since been deposited at the Wenchi Government Hospital mortuary.

The source explained that the deceased was among a group of about four suspected armed robbers who had stormed the stretch, robbing passengers of a Sprinter and Yutong buses.

Luck however eluded them when the police night patrol team chanced on the robbery incident that occurred at the Awisa cemetery portion of the stretch, resulting in exchange of firearms.

The rest of the robbers managed to escape, but the police retrieved a locally manufactured single barrel gun, a student bag containing two Itel mobile phones, a power bank, six ‘BB’ cartridges and undisclosed sums of money.

All the passengers escaped unhurt, the source indicated, saying, no arrest had since been made as police investigations continued.

Source: GNA