Ghana urged to leverage AI to respond to natural disasters

Dr Samuel Boateng, a Visiting Assistant Professor at the School of Information Technology, University of Cincinnati, United States, has urged Ghana to capitalise on Artificial Intelligence (AI), utilise its tools for accurate forecasting and predictive systems.

That he added would position the nation well to respond to natural disasters.

“In an era marked by escalating climate unpredictability, where disaster resilience has become a top national priority, effective AI application is required to revolutionise the way to predict and tackle disasters,” Dr Boateng, also an AI researcher told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

He elaborated advancement in research towards analysing datasets to identify patterns, evaluate risks, as well as issued early warnings for floods, wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.

“In fact, I have made significant contributions in the field using AI tools and deep learning techniques for development of flood prediction models and others,” Dr Boateng stated, hence the need to integrate those tools for enhanced historical weather data, with real-time monitoring to forecast and aid in emergency planning.

That aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG13) which emphasised the need for urgent action to tackle climate change and its consequences.

“My research focuses on modelling disaster scenarios with unparalleled accuracy by incorporating machine learning algorithms into predictive systems,” he explained, saying “AI allows for the simulation of intricate environmental systems and the prediction of disaster outcomes, empowering communities to take preventative measures and save lives”.

Dr Boateng highlighted the substantial economic benefits of AI-driven disaster prediction systems, stressing that effective and efficient utilisation of AI tools could potentially save billions in recovery costs by facilitating early evacuation plans, safeguarding infrastructure, and optimizing resource allocation.

“These tools enhance public confidence and drive policy enhancements and position countries that adopt them as pioneers in disaster management technologies,” he stated, saying “my work serves as a testament to the transformative potential of AI technology in revolutionising disaster preparedness and response efforts”.

