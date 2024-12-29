FC Samartex officially announces Christopher Ennin as new head coach

Reigning Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions FC Samartex 1996 have announced Christopher Ennin as their new Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

Coach Ennin takes the mantle as head coach following the departure of Nurudeen Amadu, who led the team to their first-ever league triumph.

The Nsenkyire-based club who made their CAF Champions League debut earlier this season have struggled to get results in the GPL, as they currently sit in 10th place with 17 points.

A brief statement on the club’s social media page said, “Chris is our man. We are delighted to confirm that Christopher Ennin has agreed to become the club’s new Head Coach.”

Ennin, who formerly managed Berekum Chelsea, brings extensive expertise to FC Samartex and hopes to turn around the club’s misfortunes midway through the 2024-25 GPL season.

The experienced tactician would be in the dugout this weekend when FC Samartex 1996 hosts Nations FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

