Rider on bail over alleged attempted robbery

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a commercial motorbike rider (Okada rider) over a robbery attempt.

Hope Nunekpeku, 21, is also facing an additional charge of preparation to commit crime, both of which he has denied.

He will make his next appearance on January 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice only named as Dickson, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru told the Court presided over by Ms Anid Marful-Sau, that the Complainant in this case was a driver staying at Opah whilst Nunekpeku, the accused person was an Okada rider staying at Sapeiman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

He said on December 4, 2023, at about 2130 hours, the complainant after close of work parked his Sprinter Benz bus by the roadside at Shikpontele, waiting to deliver money and provisions to his wife, a witness in this case.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said as he was removing the items from the vehicle, he spotted a motorbike approaching the door on the driver’s side.

Both persons on the motorbike were watching inside the vehicle, the Court heard.

Prosecution said the complainant became suspicious as such he questioned them.

The motorbike went ahead and parked in front of the vehicle and not long after, the witness appeared behind them and joined the husband inside the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said the couple were watching the accused persons closely on the motorbike.

He said Nunekpeku, who was the pillion rider then, removed an implement from his clothing.

This prompted the complainant to move the vehicle towards them but the motorbike sped off into the darkness, Prosecution told the Court.

The complainant thus alerted Police motorbike team which were on patrols in the area, he said.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said the team followed the lead and accused person was arrested with a machete hidden in his T-shirt.

Prosecution said the complainant identified Nunekpeku as the pillion rider and he was escorted to the Amasaman Divisional CID where a formal complaint was made, adding that Dickson had managed to escape on the get-away motorbike.

In his cautioned statement, Nunekpeku mentioned his accomplice’s name only as Dickson but failed to lead the Police to him.

After investigation, he was charged with the offences.

Source: GNA