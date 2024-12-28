Ghana Armed Forces issues warning over false allegation of ammunition shipment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to groups and individuals spreading misinformation.

This follows a viral audio recording that falsely claimed a civil pick-up truck had entered the magazine at the 5th Battalion of Infantry to deliver boxes of ammunition to an undisclosed location.

In a statement signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of the Department of Public Relations (DPR) at GAF, the military categorically denied the allegation.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, stressed that the claim was completely false and should be dismissed.

The GAF clarified that the vehicle in question had entered the magazine premises to deliver a live cow, which was to be quarantined before being relocated to the kraal adjacent to the facility.

The statement further emphasized that there was no ammunition involved in the delivery, and that the public should disregard the circulating rumor.

The GAF advised the public to verify information before sharing it, warning that the spread of unfounded claims could cause unnecessary panic and tension in the country.

It also reminded the public that its doors were always open for inquiries, urging individuals to reach out to the DPR for accurate and official information about its activities.

Source: GNA