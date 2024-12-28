Asante Kotoko beat 10-man Gold Stars to climb to second spot

Asante Kotoko sealed a fourth consecutive win over visiting Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium of Friday in their match week 15 encounter of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season.

Since beating Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to end their four consecutive losses, the Porcupine Warriors have not looked back with the miners being their latest casualty.

Playing in front of their home fans for the second time since returning to their favorite Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko hit the ground running from the commencement of the match, winning two successive corners in the first three minutes.

They continued to probe for the opener to unsettle the visitors who stood firm to prevent an early goal.

But it was the visitors who almost stole the lead on the seventh minute when goalkeeper Mohammed Camara gave away the ball in box but was quick to react to block the effort of the attacker.

Despite Gold Stars coming into the game after the 10th minute, Kotoko continued to dictate the pace of the match as they exploited spaces behind the laterals of the away team to their advantage.

One of such moves earned them a free kick just around the corner spot on the left side of attack.

The kick which was delivered into the box resulted in a penalty for the Porcupine Warriors after a player of Gold Stars handled the ball which was goal-bound.

Justice Blay who was the skipper for the night made no mistake as he placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi for the first goal of the match.

After conceding the opener, Gold Stars stepped up their game as they surged forward in droves for the equaliser, but their growing confidence was deflated when Bright Boakye Kyereh was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

With their numerical advantage, Asante Kotoko pushed for the second goal which never came until referee James Taylor ended proceedings for the first half.

The visitors put up a spirited performance upon resumption of the second half, defying their numerical disadvantage to make dangerous incursions into the Kotoko goal area in the early stages of the half.

They showed no sign having fewer players on the pitch as they matched the Porcupines boot for boot in the battle for the second goal.

Kotoko would however double their lead on the 73rd minute through returnee Kwame Poku to put the game to bed.

The Porcupines held on to seal a fourth consecutive win which takes them to the second spot on the league log.

Source: GNA