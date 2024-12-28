Black Galaxies ready for second leg game against Nigeria   

The Black Galaxies have been put through their paces for the last time in Accra ahead of their trip to Nigeria for the reverse fixture of the 2024 CHAN qualifier against the Super Eagles B.

Mas Ud Didi Dramani supervised the team’s final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Boxing Day to fine tune preparations ahead of must-win game against the Nigerians.

All 23 members of the squad were in full training.

The home-based stars are carrying the hopes of the nation despite their pulsating goalless draw against their West African rivals in the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the aggregate winner securing a spot at the CHAN finals scheduled for February 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, both teams are leaving nothing to chance.

The Black Galaxies will fly out to Uyo, Nigeria on Friday morning, train at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium same day, before facing the Super Eagles B on Saturday December 28, 2024.

Source: GNA