Moroccan referees to handle Nigeria-Ghana CHAN qualifier 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has settled on Moroccan referees to oversee the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) decisive qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana on Saturday December 28, 2024.

Moroccan international referee Hamza El Fariq would lead the officiating team for the match. He will be assisted by compatriots Abdessamad Abertoune and Zakaria Bouchtaoui with Hicham Temsamani serving as fourth official.

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone would be the commissioner, while Miboti Moise from the Democratic Republic of Congo named as the Referee assessor.

The first leg in Accra ended goalless, leaving all to play for in the return fixture, set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday. Kick off 16:00 GMT (4pm local time).

This highly anticipated clash reignites a historic rivalry between the two West African nations.

Both teams understand the stakes, with qualification offering a platform for home-based talents to shine on the continental stage.

The eighth CHAN tournament would be hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, from February 1-28, 2025.

Source: GNA