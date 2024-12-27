Legon Cities part ways with coach Fabin amid poor results

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Legon Cities have terminated the contract of their Head Coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, following a poor run of results.

He becomes the fifth coach to have been relieved of their duties after 14 match weeks, joining the likes of Yaw Acheampong (Aduana FC), Nurudeen Amadu (FC Samartex), Joseph Asare Bediako (Young Apostles), and Nebojsa Kapor (Medeama).

Fabin, who was appointed in 2023 on a two-year deal, successfully guided the ‘Royals’ to safety on the last day of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, it has been a tumultuous season for Legon Cities, who are currently rock bottom of the league with 11 points from 14 matches.

This prompted the sacking of the highly experienced Fabin, who has coached some of the top teams in the country, including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Heart of Lions, among others.

Legon Cities would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they face Aduana FC later on Boxing Day at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Source: GNA