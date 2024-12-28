Black Galaxies arrive in Nigeria, done with training

The Black Galaxies on Friday, arrived in the capital city of Akwa Ibom, Uyo, ahead of the decisive Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Nigeria.

The match scheduled for Saturday December 28, would see the winner booking qualification to the next CHAN.

The Ghanaian contingent touched base at the Victor Attah International Airport in Nigeria for the epic showdown against the Super Eagles B at 11am local time, and has their final training on Friday evening.

The first leg in Accra ended goalless, leaving all to play for in the return fixture, set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday. Kick off 16:00 GMT (4pm local time).

This highly anticipated clash reignites a historic rivalry between the two West African nations.

Ghana will be aiming to bag a hattrick of wins having edged the Nigerians in 2009 and 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani remains defiant about the chances and prospect of his team ahead of the crunch tie against the Nigerians.

