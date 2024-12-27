Sunyani Municipal NIA registers over 6,000 school children for Ghana Cards

The Sunyani Municipal Office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has registered 6,650 school children in the Municipality for National Identification Cards (Ghana Cards), Mr Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh, the Sunyani Municipal Registration Officer of the NIA, has said.

He said the registrants were between the ages of six and 15 years, saying they would soon be issued with the ID cards.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Kyeremeh said the Authority collaborated with the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education and the Municipal office of the National Health Insurance Authority to undertake the special registration exercise.

He explained that the registration exercise was done between October and first week of December, 2024 at Abesim, Nkrankrom and adjoining communities, adding so far more than 2,008 ID cards had been printed for onward distribution to the applicants.

Mr Kyeremeh advised students to register and obtain their ID cards, saying the Ghana Cards were required for the nation to improve data collection for planning and development.

