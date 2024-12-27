PURC receives 591 complaints in Upper East, North East: resolves 550

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) received 591 complaints against service providers and consumers in the Upper East and North East Regions in 2024.

Out of the total number of complaints, 550, representing 93.06 percent, were resolved while the Commission was working with stakeholders involved to resolve the rest of the complaints.

Most of the complaints were lodged against the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) with 556 complaints lodged against the power supplier by consumers.

Mr. Pius Ikililu Abdulai, the Upper East Regional Complaint Resolution Officer, PURC, who revealed these in Bolgatanga at the end of year dinner of the Commission, said through the intervention of the Commission, 92.8 percent of the complaints against NEDCo had been resolved.

Similarly, the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) had 26 complaints lodged against it with 96.1 percent of them resolved while nine complaints were also lodged against consumers.

The Complaint Officer explained that through the Commission’s intervention an amount of GH¢28,000.00 was recovered from consumers for the service providers with GH¢25,000.00 going to NEDCo while GH¢3,000.00 going to GWL.

“In the same vein, we have had GH¢22,642,98 passed as adjustment in favour of consumers which otherwise would have been paid by customers if not for the intervention of the Commission.

“And out of the total amount GH¢20,993.12 was passed in favour of customers of NEDCo while GH¢1,649.86 was passed in favour of customers of GWL,” he said.

Mr. Abdulai said the PURS was working to improve service delivery by engaging in sensitization in communities, businesses and institutions, among others.

He said through the intervention of PURC, a number of maintenance works including replacement of transformers, high tension wooden poles, meter among others were undertaken by the service providers.

He said the move had significantly impacted the lives of customers, improved performance of service providers, and improved service provider-consumer relationship.

Mr. Seth Kponyo, the Upper East Regional Manager, commended its stakeholders for cooperating with the Commission in its operations over the year and pledged to continue to work for the interest of both the service providers and the consumers in their operational regions.

He urged the stakeholders and the public to visit and lodge complaints for the Commission to help them seek redress to challenges to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Eric Boahen, Area Manager of NEDCo, thanked the PURC for its intervention in resolving complaints lodged against the Company and reiterated NEDCo’s commitment to providing quality service and urged for cooperation.

Alhaji Bashiru Mohammed, Commercial Manager, GWL, assured customers of improved services, adding that their doors were open to engagement and advised the public to seek help for any challenge they faced.

Source: GNA