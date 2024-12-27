Abuse of agrochemicals: A silent deadly practice by smallholder farmers

It was the late Bahamian Evangelist, Dr Myles Munroe, who once said: “When purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable.”

This expression aptly illustrates the current development in the Northern Region where some smallholder farmers are involved in the use of agrochemicals like pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers without complying with safety and security measures.

This poses a serious threat not only to their health and environment but also to the future prospects of Ghana’s food security and sustainable agricultural practices.

These practices are commonly known and prevalent among smallholder farmers, who are seemingly naive about the implications of their actions despite repeated cautions.

One can partly attribute their activities to ignorance and the failure on the side of the regulatory authorities to ensure strict compliance with the recommended guidelines for the use of the products.

These products, purposely produced to boost agricultural productivity, have also found their way into homes where some people reuse the containers to store ingredients like salt, pepper, and oil.

Another widespread dangerous practice is the improper disposal of agrochemicals; a development where farmers dispose the used containers in water bodies, which does not only threaten human and animal health but also the environment.

Background

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy, providing livelihoods for about half of the population and serving as a critical contributor to food security, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

The World Bank estimates that agriculture contributes about 21 per cent to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with the crop sector being the largest, contributing around 82 per cent.

There is transformative revolution of the sector, partly because of the use of agrochemicals, which has opened the floodgates for importation of more products to enhance the cultivation of crops and the control of weeds and pests.

In 2020, for instance, Ghana’s agrochemicals imports were valued at around $234.72 million dollars, a notable increase from $154.21 million in 2019.

This uptick reflects about 20 per cent rise in imports between 2015 and 2020, indicating growing reliance on pesticides, fertilizers and soil conditioners to support high demand crops such as maize and rice.

A recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture indicates that over 50 per cent of smallholder farmers in the Northern Region do not follow the recommended guidelines for agrochemicals application, whilst many resort to using excessive amounts, believing that higher doses will enhance effectiveness.

Alarmingly, about 65 per cent of farmers surveyed, responded they applied chemicals without proper protective gears such as gloves or masks, exposing themselves to harmful toxins.

The realities of these sad development are widespread in the region, which require urgent attention to rescue the many farmers, who are involved in the practice.

What are Agrochemicals?

Agrochemicals are products used primarily in agriculture to enhance crop growth, protect plants from pests and diseases and improve yield.

These products can be categorised into pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and fertilizers.

Their unregulated use can pose serious threats to human health, crop production and the environment.

Implications of unregulated use of agrochemicals

Dr Bukari Samuel Kando, the Medical Superintendent, Assemblies of God Hospital at Saboba in the Northern Region, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said exposure to agrochemicals could cause skin irritation, rashes and other dermatological problems.

He said persistent exposure to those chemicals also resulted in reproductive health complications, including birth defects, miscarriages and infertility.

Dr Kando called for enforcement of environmental protection regulations to protect farmers and the environment from these harmful effects.

Dr Korbla Edwin Akley, a Soil Microbiologist and Soil Health Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, said indiscriminate disposal of weedicide containers could have significant negative impact on the soil, thereby affecting human health, soil fertility and the overall ecosystem.

Impact of indiscriminate use of agrochemicals in attaining Sustainable Development Goal-2: Zero Hunger

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-2) seeks to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030.

Dr Joseph Xorse Kugbe, an Agronomist at the Department of Soil Sciences, University for Development Studies, said that could be achieved if Ghana adopted more sustainable agricultural practices including regulating the indiscriminate use of agrochemicals.

While agrochemicals could boost yields temporarily, their long term overuse often resulted in lower productivity due to soil exhaustion and pest resistance, he said, adding that it also created a cycle of dependency that was neither sustainable nor aligned with the mandate of SDG- 2.

He noted that agrochemicals’ production and usage were often linked to greenhouse gas emissions, which exacerbated climate change, leading to erratic weather patterns, harming food production and undermining the SDG- 2 focus on ending hunger.

Guidelines on the use of agrochemicals in Ghana

Mr Michael Afranie, an Assistant Director, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Department of Plants Protection and Regulatory Services, told the GNA that Ghana was a signatory to international conventions like the Rotterdam Convention, which regulated the importation and use of hazardous chemicals.

He mentioned that the Pesticide Control and Management Act, 1996 (Act 528) had been passed to ensure the registration of all pesticides before they could be marketed or used in Ghana.

The Plants and Fertilizer Act 2010 (Act 803) had also been passed to regulate the production, importation and distribution of fertilizers and agrochemical products.

Recommendations

Whilst it is a truism that the use of agrochemicals cannot be entirely abolished in the agricultural landscape, it is important to strike a collaboration between the government and other agencies to provide training on the proper application, storage and disposal of these chemicals to minimise environmental and health risks.

For instance, educating farmers on how to interpret product labels and follow guidelines regarding doses and intervals will help to minimise abuse of the products.

It is also important to encourage the use of organic fertilizers, biological pest control methods, and crop rotation to reduce overly reliance on chemicals.

There is the need to strengthen regulation and monitoring mechanisms to curb the sales of unapproved or counterfeit agrochemicals through strict enforcement of regulations.

The Government must facilitate the deployment of more agricultural extension officers to guide farmers on responsible agrochemicals usage.

Consideration must be given to the imposition of huge fines, revocation of license, or imprisonment of those caught abusing the products to serve as a deterrent to others.

By Solomon Gumah

Source: GNA