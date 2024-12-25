Court issues warrant against man accused of defrauding 341 persons of GH¢192,500

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Alex Nanaba Amoako, unemployed, for allegedly defrauding 341 persons.

Amoako is alleged to have collected a total of GH¢192,500 from the victims under the pretext of enlisting them into Ghana’s security agencies but failed.

Amoako is alleged to have collected GH¢40,000 from Kennedy Kusi, the first complainant to enlist 75 people into Ghana’s security services, and GH¢152,500 from Samuel Adjetey Mensah, the second complainant to enlist 266 persons.

He has been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

When the matter was called, the accused, Amoako, 37, was absent but the complainant was present.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku therefore prayed for a bench warrant for the accused’s arrest.

The court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah issued a bench warrant against Amoako.

The matter has been adjourned to January 28, 2025.

The prosecution case before the court is that of the two complainants. The first complainant Kennedy Kusi is a marketing manager while the second complainant Samuel Adjetey Mensah is a retired prison officer. Amoako is a resident at Teshie Aboma.

Somewhere in August 2023, the accused informed the complainants that he has a protocol slot to recruit people into the security.

The complainants relayed the information to people in Kumasi and Sunyani who showed interest and paid money ranging from GH¢3,000 to GH¢10,000.

During the period, Amoako succeeded in collecting various sums of money from the complainants and the victims.

Amoako also made the victims pay GH¢1,500 each to undergo medical examination at LEKMA Hospital and Teshie Community Clinic.

The victims, since the year 2023, waited for them to be called for training but to no avail.

A report was made to the Police and Amoako was arrested.

In his caution statement Amoako admitted receiving an unspecified amount of money from complaints and victims.

Amoako alleged that he handed over the money to one Appiah Kubi being sought by the police.

Source: GNA