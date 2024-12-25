Speeding said to account for 60% of road crashes in Central Region

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has identified excessive speeding as the primary cause of road accidents in the Central Region.

While behavioural risk factors, such as improper overtaking, tyre blowouts, brake malfunctions, overloading, poor road conditions and general non-compliance with traffic regulations were contributing elements, speeding was responsible for approximately 60 percent of road collisions in the region.

Mrs Linda Affotey Annang, the Regional Director, stated that numerous fatalities and incidents involving pedestrians and passengers in the region were directly linked to speeding.

She disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during an intensified road traffic regulations enforcement operation prior to the holiday season on some major roads in the Central and Western regions.

The awareness campaign, included educating drivers on the importance of adhering to speed limits, attention on road signs and the compulsory use of seat belts.

Passengers and pedestrians were also briefed on how their actions could impact road safety through the use of printed road signs.

The initiative was a joint effort by the NRA in the two regions, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, culminating in the deployment of officers from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate and Road Safety Inspectors on all major roads nationwide.

Other participating entities included the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and various transport associations.

From January to November 2024, the Central region saw a slight decrease in road accidents, dropping from 981 in 2023 to 956 in 2024, representing a 2.55 percent decline.

However, the number of vehicles involved in accidents rose slightly from 1,525 in 2023 to 1,567 in 2024, marking a 2.75 percent increase.

The number of individuals affected by road crashes also increased from 171 in 2023 to 183 in 2024, a 7.0 percent rise, while the number of injured persons decreased from 1,721 in 2023 to 1,576 in 2024, an 8.43 percent decrease.

Additionally, the incidents of pedestrians being struck by vehicles rose by 15.63 percent, from 192 in 2023 to 222 in 2024.

Later, Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, the Western Regional Director of NRSA, advised drivers to refrain from driving while fatigued to prevent road accidents.

He stated that the surge in travelling during festive seasons often resulted in extended periods of driving especially among commercial drivers, leading to fatigue and diminished focus.

“It is essential for us to intensify our engagement with road users, educating them on their obligations to reduce the occurrences of road crashes and its attendant fatalities and injuries,” he said.

Mr Bilson expressed concern about the difficulty many drivers faced in interpreting road signs and markings, posing a significant hazard on the roads.

“It is disconcerting that some drivers lack a basic understanding of road signs. This campaign aims to address such deficiencies while consistently reminding drivers and pedestrians of their responsibilities to ensure safer roads,” Mr Bilson emphasised.

Madam Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah, the Central Regional Director of the NIC, urged drivers and vehicle owners to acquire insurance coverage for their vehicles to handle accidents on the road and safeguard their assets.

She noted that it was illegal for drivers to operate on the roads without insurance, and as such, the police in the region were prepared to take action against vehicles and drivers found in violation of the requirement.

Source: GNA