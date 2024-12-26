Worshippers flock Babana shrine for thanksgiving service

Hundreds of worshippers converged on the Babana shrine on Wednesday for a joyous thanksgiving service.

The shrine, a sacred site for the local community at Dambai, in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, was filled as devotees gathered to express their gratitude to the gods.

The Thanksgiving service, which was led by the shrine’s priest, Mr. Edo Awudi, featured traditional music, dance, and prayers.

During the visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), worshippers were seen offering sacrifices and prayers, thanking the gods for their blessings and protection throughout the year.

The shrine’s authorities expressed their gratitude to the worshippers for their massive turnout, saying it was a testament to the shrine’s importance in the community.

Madam Besrulim Gladys, a worshipper, shared a remarkable testimony of healing after visiting the shrine.

According to her, she had been experiencing spiritual seizures that caused her to collapse but after seeking the help of the shrine’s priest, she had been healed.

“I got to know the shrine priest, when I got sick, but now I am okay,” she explained to GNA.

Mr. Yaw Tangbma, another worshipper said he was experiencing severe spiritual attacks that started from his head and spread throughout his body.

“I visited many hospitals, but the problem persisted, Mr Tangbma added.

However, after his sister introduced him to the Babana shrine, he said he has been completely healed.

The thanksgiving service was a colourful sight and vibrant celebration, displaying the rich cultural heritage of the community.

The two-day service, which will end on December 26, 2024, worshippers, who were engaged by GNA hope to depart the shrine with renewed spiritual energies and a sense of gratitude, looking forward to next year’s celebration.

Source: GNA