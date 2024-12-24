Ghana government urged to settle outstanding balance to WAEC 

The Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) has called on the government to urgently disburse any outstanding balance due to the West African Examination Council (WAEC)for immediate released of the results.

“We would be compelled to take further action in collaboration with parents and students to address the situation if a positive response is not forthcoming in the coming days,” a statement from the conference said.

In a statement released on December 9, 2024, the Council identified the breakdown of scanners used for processing the objective cards as the primary cause of the delay in releasing the results.

According to WAEC, an outstanding payment of GH₵118,000,000.00 owed by the Ministry of Education is urgently needed to resolve the problem.

The Conference said, although students in private schools who sat for the 2024 WASSCE duly paid for their registration fees, their students were also being denied the right to receive their results.

“This situation is unacceptable, because most Universities in Ghana have their admission deadlines in January 2025,” it said.

The statement noted that the government’s failure to address the issue promptly was deeply unfair to private schools, parents, and students.

“Private Senior High Schools have suffered enough. For eight years, we have been ignored and not considered worthy of participating in the free SHS policy.

“For eight years, our classrooms have been left virtually empty as parents are forced to make economic decisions in choosing a senior high school for their wards,” it said.

Source: GNA