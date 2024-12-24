Central bank Governor warns of cyber threats

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has warned financial institutions in the country regarding the growing threat of cyberattacks.

He said the use of digital platforms for banking transactions presented both opportunities and some threats.

The Governor was speaking at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana’s (CIB) Governors Day event in Accra.

The CIB Governors Day event was on the theme: “Resilience in the Financial System: Navigating Horizon Risks.”

The event also saw the investiture of three honorary members, who have made significant contributions to the industry.

The Governor cited the recent cyberattack on the Central Bank of Uganda, which resulted in a loss of $16.8 million, as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inadequate security measures.

Dr Addison emphasised the need for significant investments in cybersecurity measures to safeguard against digital vulnerabilities in the financial sector.

He highlighted several challenges faced by the Bank of Ghana during his seven-year tenure, including the impact of disinformation, external economic shocks, and the government’s fiscal policy responses on the country’s economic stability.

He said while external factors posed significant risks, the overreliance of Ghanaian financial institutions on government bonds and securities left them particularly vulnerable to external shocks.

To mitigate these risks, Dr. Addison urged financial institutions to prioritize lending to the private sector to stimulate economic growth.

He emphasised the importance of ethical conduct among banking professionals and urged the newly inducted chartered bankers to adhere to the highest standards of integrity in their practices.

Mr. Robert Dzato, CEO of CIB-Ghana, commended Dr. Addison for his leadership and support in shaping the training of banking professionals.

He highlighted the successful implementation of the Ethics Certification Programme, developed in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana’s Ethics and Internal Investigations Department.

He said to date, 11 banks have enrolled in the programme, with over 68,000 banking staff having completed the training.

Source: GNA