Ghana commissions biggest navy ship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday commissioned Ghana’s biggest ship, christened the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota, at the Sekondi Naval Base.

The GNS Achimota, to augment the existing fleet, is part of the modernisation and transformation of the Ghana Navy.

It would significantly boost its maritime capability, enabling it to combat illegal activities, secure the country’s natural resources and contribute to regional security.

“I am proud to say that we have acquired over 20 modern platforms, including the four Offshore Security Vessels, two Boundary Class Ships, Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats, Zodiac Boats, and the landmark Ghana Navy Ship Achimota,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, said the gesture was a testament to his government’s shared vision and commitment to safeguarding the country’s vast maritime resources and assert its sovereignty on the Gulf of Guinea.

“When I assumed the mantle of leadership, I envisioned a Ghana Navy that would be a beacon of strength, resilience, and innovation, one capable of safeguarding our vast maritime resources and asserting our sovereignty on the waters of the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

“Standing here today, I see that vision realised and I am overwhelmed with pride for what we have achieved together. And it is a moment of reflection, celebration, and renewal, a time to honour the milestones we have achieved together and to set our sights on the uncharted horizons of the future.”

He said efforts were ongoing to procure two 72-meter Offshore Patrol Vessels to further elevate the operational capabilities of the Ghana Navy.

“I approach the end of my tenure, I carry with me the pride of knowing that the Ghana Navy stands stronger, more capable, and more respected than ever before.”

He commended the leadership for their vision and professionalism in transforming the Navy into one of the finest in the West African region.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), expressed gratitude to the President for his commitment and dedication in retooling the Ghana Navy to diligently carry out its duty to enhance the country’s maritime security.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, said under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Armed Forces had witnessed significant transformations, driven by his vision of ensuring a modern, well-equipped, and highly professional military.

The GNS Achimota is a single-screw fixed pitch propeller diesel-powered vessel with high endurance for deep-sea (international voyage) navigation.

It was built In September 1999 by Kurinoura Shipbuilding Company Limited in Yawatahama, Japan as part of Japan’s investment in advanced maritime technologies.

It is 65.4 metres long and 9.4 metres wide with a draft of 4.8 metres and a gross tonnage of 499 tons.

The commissioning was marked by a Presidential Fleet Review, an event where a gathering of ships from a particular navy is paraded and reviewed by an incumbent Head of State and other official, civilian, and military dignitaries.

In recent times, Fleet Reviews are held on special occasions for the Commander-in-Chief to assess the operational readiness, resilience, and excellence of his naval fleet.

Source: GNA