GJA condemns assault on journalist by Salifu Amoako sympathisers  

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the assault on EIB Network court correspondent by supporters of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, labeling the attack as “devilish.”

“The unwarranted attack by the hooligans left Murtala Inusah, the EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, with cuts on his fingers and severe bodily pain.

“The GJA is also informed that a police court warrant officer who went to the aid of the journalist was assaulted by the hooligans, and we condemn same in no uncertain terms.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the GJA urged the police to promptly arrest and prosecute the assailants and called on the Judiciary to impose severe penalties upon their conviction.

Inusah, the assaulted correspondent, reported the incident at the Ministries Police Station and submitted the necessary documentation, prompting the GJA to advocate for swift police action.

The statement also noted that Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife were in court on the same day regarding an accident involving their 16-year-old son, which resulted in two fatalities.

While covering the case at the Circuit Court in Accra, Inusah, an accredited member of the Judicial Press Corps, was attacked by sympathizers of Bishop Amoako who were unhappy with his filming of the proceedings.

The GJA statement said that Inusah lost his mobile phone during the attack and had since experienced health issues as a result.

“We consider the assault on the journalist and police officer performing their official duties as a devilish act and the hooligans must be severely dealt with according to law, “the GJA said.

The GJA urged media practitioners to stand firm and not be intimidated by such callous acts, emphasising the importance of continuing to fulfill their professional and constitutional duties.

“In fact, the media must give this case the biggest publicity it deserves, and we must throng the court at the next schedule on October 30, 2024, to tell the story in honour of the people’s right to know,” it said.

The GJA appealed to the Judicial Service and the Police to ensure maximum security for journalists covering court proceedings, recognizing their vital role in serving the nation.

“The GJA believes the sympathisers of Bishop Salifu Amoako are Christians, and in that belief, we advise them to resort to godly or spiritual means of addressing their concerns, not forgetting the scriptural injunction in 2 Corinthians 10:4 – “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal….

“We also urge them to look unto Jesus (the author and finisher of the Christian faith), who frowned on violence in the face of arrest and prosecution by rebuking Peter for cutting the right ear of Malchus, a servant of the high priest, and commanded him to put his sword back into its sheath (John 18:10-11),” the Assocation said.

The GJA, however, urged the media to practice caution and adhere to ethical standards in reporting on the case involving Bishop Amoako’s family, especially regarding the sensitive matters concerning their teenage son.

“In line with the GJA Code of Ethics 2017 and the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), which defines a child as a person below the age of 18, the media must avoid disclosing the identity (by name or picture) of the teenage suspect or do anything that may affect his best interest as a child,” statement said.

Citing Article 19 of the GJA Code of Ethics, the statement emphasized that “a journalist protects the rights of minors” and must obtain consent from parents or guardians before interviewing or photographing children.

It also referenced the Children’s Act, which prioritizes the best interest of the child in all related matters.

The GJA urged the public to practice restraint and tolerance, particularly as Election 2024 approached, in support of the work carried out by media professionals.

“We should bear in mind that the work of the media is mainly in the interest of the people of Ghana on whose behalf they discharge such mandate per the 1992 Constitution,” it said.

Source: GNA