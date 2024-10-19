MTN says 80% of network challenges due to fibre cuts

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has blamed the recent interruptions in call and internet services on fibre cuts mainly occasioned by the activities of road contractors, property developers and other related activities.

It said construction machines negligently continued to damage the fibre optic cables, a critical infrastructure, despite consistent engagements with relevant associations, describing the situation as disheartening.

Subscribers of MTN have in recent times been lamenting the rough nature of the network which sometimes makes it difficult to establish call connections, access the internet or hear a call party.

Mr Teddy Hayford Acquah, South West Technical Manager of the company, explaining the situation at a media and stakeholder forum in Cape Coast, indicated that between 70 to 80 per cent of the issues were fibre related.

A few other issues were theft cases where people broke into cell sites and steal batteries, fuel, equipment, and other critical components.

He revealed that of the more than 600km of fibre cables belonging to MTN in the Central Region, 62km had been damaged this year alone, costing the company some five million Cedis to fix.

“When it happens, service will go off if there are no alternative routes,” he explained, indicating that MTN had invested heavily in redundancies with fibre cables running from Cape Coast to Takoradi, Yamoransa and Assin, Winneba, Accra, Swedru, Kasoa, Twifo Praso and other areas.

However, the ongoing road dualisation project in Kasoa, a water pipe project at Bobikuma, and some developments along the Agona Swedru route were damaging the cables with impunity.

“So, if we are not fortunate and Kasoa goes down, which is happening every day, and these water people cut your cable, your only lifeline is the Agona Swedru cable.

“Once that one also goes down, that means we have a certain segment of sites that have to be isolated,” he stated.

The technical manager cautioned that fibre optic cables were now a national security infrastructure and appealed to authorities and the public to help protect them.

He stressed the critical importance of fibre in the emerging digital world as it had a higher capacity to ensure a smooth operationalisation of Internet of Things, 5G network and other next generation technologies.

Mr Acquah announced that MTN was working to add another 28km of fibre cables in the Central Region this year and was expected to be completed before November.

Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, emphasised MTN’s commitment to Ghana’s economic development, announcing that the company paid about GHS5.9 million in taxes in 2023 alone.

Beyond that, she said they were working to contribute to the development and improve lives in many other areas such as health, education, and economic empowerment where they offered various forms of support such as infrastructure and funding.

Madam Wiafe assured that the company was working assiduously with stakeholders to increase their coverage across the country to bring relief to citizens.

Mr David Woasey, Area Sales Manager, warned the public to be wary of Mobile Money (MoMo) fraudsters because they had devised news ways to steal from subscribers.

He assured that the company was consistently putting in place measures to protect customers but urged the customers to also take maximum precaution to protect themselves.

He said, at all times, customers should perform transactions by themselves and keep their PIN codes confidential always.

“Do not entertain any calls relating to your MoMo account,” he warned.

Source: GNA