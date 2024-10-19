Men need screening to avoid aggressive type of breast cancer – Dr Commeh

Dr Afua Commeh, the Programme Manager of Non-Communicable Diseases of the Ghana Health Service, has encouraged men to screen for breast cancer as they can also get the disease for early detection and treatment.

She said this was crucial as the one per cent of men who suffer from the disease presented with the most aggressive type of breast cancer.

“The problem for the men who get the cancer is that they come in too late, and they come with the most aggressive form of breast cancer. So, if you are not careful with the last thing, then they don’t survive.

“We don’t want it like that. If you are a man and you also see a lump in your breast, please report because it could be a cancer,” she added.

Dr Commeh made the call at an event to officially launch the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign organised by the Ga East Municipal Hospital as part of activities to mark this year’s Awareness Month.

She said breast cancer occurs when malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the breast and factors including increasing age and obesity increased the risk of breast cancer.

The disease was the most common cancer among women worldwide, accounting for about 25 per cent of all cancer cases and affected over 2.3 million women globally each year.

The GLOBOCAN Ghana in 2022 recorded 5,026 cases of breast cancer with associated 2,369 deaths, representing an increase in the number of cases recorded in 2020 to 4,482.

In Ghana, it is estimated that one in 22 women would develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

The global theme for 2024 Breast Cancer Awareness Month is “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone”.

It aimed to raise awareness and drive behaviour change, facilitate knowledge sharing and partnerships, support national adoption of initiatives that promoted prevention and early detection, as well as promote patient support and address disparities.

Dr Commeh said with breast cancer, early detection was real and advised health professionals to also have themselves screened while providing care.

“Some health workers feel immune to the disease, but it is such an enlightenment for them not to screen and be affected,” she added.

Dr Commeh reiterated the need for society to support people diagnosed with breast cancer to ensure that the diagnosis was not a death sentence.

Ms Gloria Oduro-Kwarteng, the Branch Manager, Ghana Commercial Bank Dome, advised women to take advantage of the month and have both self-breast and clinical examinations as breast cancer was treatable when detected early.

Dr Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, the Medical Superintendent of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, called for collective efforts to make the desired impact during the breast cancer awareness month.

He appealed for support to enable the hospital to construct antenatal and child welfare clinics for the people of Ga East.

The event saw a demonstration on self-breast examination, and free breast cancer screening and throughout the month offered a 40 per cent discount on mammography and breast USG, as well as a 20 per cent discount on pap smears for cervical cancer.

Source: GNA