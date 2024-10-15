EC releases statistics for printing of ballot papers 

The Electoral Commission (EC) has published the statistics for printing of ballot papers for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Commission said the total number of ballots to be printed was informed by the total number of voters on the 2024 Provisional Voters Register plus a two per cent increase.

In a statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chair in Charge of Operations, the EC expressed confidence in its methodology, stating it would prevent any ballot shortages on Election Day.

The Commission said the method of adding a percentage increase to the total number of registered voters had been used by the EC to guide the printing of ballots since 1992.

“While the Commission welcomes and encourages a total voter turnout on Election Day, it also recognizes that not every registered voter will vote in the 2024 General Election,” the EC said.

“The Commission is confident that the methodology relied upon, that is utilizing the total number of voters on the PVR plus a two per cent increase to guide the printing of ballots, is adequate and will not result in shortfalls or unnecessary wastage,” the Commission added.

Last week, the EC dismissed reports that it had commenced the printing of ballot papers for the 2024 General Election.

The Commission said the printing of ballot papers was scheduled to commence on Friday, October 11, 2024, after ballot statistics had been provided to all stakeholders.

The EC is expected to re-exhibit the Provisional Voters’ Register online for voters to check their details before the finalisation of the register for the December 7 polls.

Eligible Ghanaian voters will go to the polls on December 7, 2024, to elect a President and members of Parliament for the 276 constituencies.

The EC has cleared 13 presidential aspirants to participate in the presidential elections.

The two main contenders for the Presidency are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, and Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

Source: GNA